Tove Lo Takes Fans Backstage in ‘Hey You Got Drugs?’ Video

Tove Lo takes fans on an intimate tour backstage following an emotional live appearance in the new video for “Hey You Got Drugs?,” which featured on the singer’s 2017 album Blue Lips. Lo released the video as a thank you to the fans who saw her as she toured in support of her latest LP. “I heard your wishes babes. Here’s something pretty beautiful we put together for ‘hey you got drugs?,'” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your endless love and support. You’re all magic.”

The video slices up footage and highlights from throughout her recent touring with an extended clip of Lo walking back to her dressing room following one performance, where she recovers from an emotionally draining show.

In October, Lo dropped her 30-minute short film Blue Lips based on songs from the album. Earlier this week, the Swedish singer unveiled a special ASL version of each Blue Lips track for the deaf and hard of hearing community on her YouTube page.

“I’ve been working on a special project with the deaf community to make Blue Lips ASL accessible, and I’m so excited to finally share it,” Lo said in a statement. “You’re all rockstars and I hope we can continue to work together to further this important movement.”