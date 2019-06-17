Tove Lo Wanders Globe for Best Friend in ‘Glad He’s Gone’ Video

Tove Lo inadvertently embarks on a dangerous globetrotting adventure in her hilarious “Glad He’s Gone” video.

Directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia take the song’s premise — of friendship trumping a bad relationship — to the extreme. While out at brunch, the singer receives a call from a friend who’s just dumped a toxic romantic partner. In an effort to comfort her, Lo steps outside and ends up absentmindedly wandering to the (literal) ends of the Earth for her friend — braving deserts and tundras and even a prison stint, before ending up back at the diner right where she started out.

In a statement, Lo said the video “might be the best” she’s ever done. “It tells the story of the song SO WELL while being a bizarre mini action movie,” she said. “I loved working with the directors Vania & Muggia, who came up with this genius idea. The four day and night shoot in Kiev was very intense but with the best and most hard working crew! If anything, it made me realize how much I love acting (and that I’m a real committed friend haha).”

Lo recently starred in a lyric video for “Glad He’s Gone.” The single appears on her upcoming fourth album, Sunshine Kitty, due out later in 2019.