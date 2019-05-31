×
Tove Lo Sings Her Own Song at Karaoke in ‘Glad He’s Gone’ Lyric Video

Swedish pop star’s fourth album Sunshine Kitty arrives later this year

Tove Lo has shared a new song “Glad He’s Gone,” with an accompanying video. The song is the lead single from the Swedish pop star’s forthcoming album, Sunshine Kitty, scheduled for release later this year.

“Glad He’s Gone” is a kiss-off track with a twist: it’s directed towards the ex of one of Tove Lo’s friends. Like the message in her Blue Lips short film, “Glad He’s Gone” is just as much about the power of friendship as it is about telling a mediocre man to hit the road. In the lyric video, Tove Lo dances around a painted backdrop in a jean jacket with comically oversized sleeves, and later, she sings karaoke to her own song at a party.

Tove Lo previously released the video for “Hey You Got Drugs?”, from her 2017 album Blue Lips. She also brought on all-star pals Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma for her “Bitches” music video.

