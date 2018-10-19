Watch Tove Lo’s Tale of Female Friendship in ‘Blue Lips’ Short Film

Swedish singer Tove Lo has entered her Blue Lips era with a short film based on the songs from the album. The film follows the release of her Major Lazer collaboration “Blow That Smoke.” She co-wrote the film with director Malia James.

Tove Lo stars as Ebba, who goes on an adventurous few nights with her best friend Kit (Ana Coto). Early in the 30-minute film, Kit suffers a heartbreak after the guy she liked got back with his ex-girlfriend. As they go through scenes of getting ready, going out and meeting lovers at various clubs, Tove Lo’s music soundtracks them the entire time.

Blue Lips was released last year and is meant to be a companion album to 2016’s Lady Wood. Each album is separated into two chapters, with Blue Lips wrapping up the saga. “The whole album is about different kinds of rushes in life,” she told Rolling Stone back in 2016, speaking of all four chapters of the Lady Wood project.

Yesterday, Tove Lo’s Major Lazer collaboration “Blow That Smoke” was released. Earlier this year, Blue Lips track “Bitches” got a star-studded remix with help from Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Alma and Elliphant.