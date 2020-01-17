Tove Lo Dances in Bizarre Lo-Fi Video for ‘Bikini Porn’

Tove Lo released her new song “Bikini Porn” earlier this week, and now has shared the lo-fi music video for the single. The clip shows the pop artist dancing around Victorville, California, in bikinis, thongs and other scantily-clad get-ups. Finneas, her collaborator on the song, appears late in the video as an Uber driver.

“This video was very fun and very bizarre to shoot,” Tove Lo said. “There were only seven of us in a van as the crew (as opposed to over 100 people in the ‘Glad He’s Gone’ video) driving around Victorville. Been a while since I did a run and gun shoot; I loved it! Moni [Haworth, the director] is so great at that weird and gritty stuff I love. It’s sexual at times but also just funny and not every shot is meant to be flattering. I think this video is perfect for this song. Also big shout out to Finneas for doing the best cameo ever in this video!!”

Tove Lo received a Grammy nomination for her “Glad He’s Gone” music video. Her album Sunshine Kitty was released last year, and she’ll kick off her North American tour of the album on February 3rd in Nashville.