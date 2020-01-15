Tove Lo Releases Two Tracks With Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas

Four months after releasing her album Sunshine Kitty, Tove Lo is back with two new songs she wrote with Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas.
“Bikini Porn” is a hedonist banger — a very early contender for Song of the Summer — while “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak” flips the party into a comedown, a woozy track that will sound great as a YouTube reverb remix. “Pleasure’s got a thousand faces/But none of them will play the realest,” she intones.
Sunshine Kitty, released last September and recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, features collaborations with Kylie Minogue, ALMA, MC Zaac, Jax Jones and Doja Cat. Tove Lo kicks off her Sunshine Kitty tour next month, playing Marathon Music Works in Nashville on February 3rd. She’ll play a string of shows throughout the month with openers Alma and Broods before wrapping February 28th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
Sunshine Kitty does North America! 🐾 USA & Canadian headline dates for February 2020 go on-sale Friday Sept 20th. Pre-order #SunshineKitty by Sept 16th at 5pm EST to receive a password for early access to tickets! Pre-sale starts at 10am local time September 17th. If you already pre-ordered in any format you’ll receive the password too! I’m SO ready to play these new songs for you along with your #QOTC #LadyWood and #BlueLips favs. It’s gonna be sweaty, trippy and emotional guys so PREPARE YOURSELVES. My badass babe @cyberalma will be supporting on all shows, and my badass siblings @broodsmusic will be our special guest in SF & LA. Tag which show you’re going to and what songs you want me to play!? I wanna make the set list perfect for you ❤️ See you in February 💛🇺🇸🇨🇦