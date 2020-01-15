Tove Lo Releases Two Tracks With Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas

Four months after releasing her album Sunshine Kitty, Tove Lo is back with two new songs she wrote with Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas.

“Bikini Porn” is a hedonist banger — a very early contender for Song of the Summer — while “Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I’m Weak” flips the party into a comedown, a woozy track that will sound great as a YouTube reverb remix. “Pleasure’s got a thousand faces/But none of them will play the realest,” she intones.

Sunshine Kitty, released last September and recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, features collaborations with Kylie Minogue, ALMA, MC Zaac, Jax Jones and Doja Cat. Tove Lo kicks off her Sunshine Kitty tour next month, playing Marathon Music Works in Nashville on February 3rd. She’ll play a string of shows throughout the month with openers Alma and Broods before wrapping February 28th at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.