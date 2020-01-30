Tove Lo Heads to Brazil for Passionate ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her?’ Video

Tove Lo heads to São Paulo, Brazil for her steamy “Are U Gonna Tell Her?” video featuring Brazilian artist MC Zaac. The song appears on the Swedish singer’s 2019 album, Sunshine Kitty.

In the Alaska-directed clip, a couple heads to a restaurant for what looks to be one of the worst kinds of dates ever. From the onset, the boyfriend complains about his girlfriend’s attire and also makes comments about the waiter not being available quickly. Meanwhile, his girlfriend locks eyes with the waiter and a spark is lit.

Despite each of them apparently being beholden to someone else, a passionate dance sequence follows. It’s punctuated by Tove Lo and MC Zaac soundtracking the forbidden love proceedings from a nearby table as the waiter and woman dance and flirt to the pulsating rhythms.

“Our bodies tangled tight in the purple light/We’re making love, passed out, we look so damn good tonight,” Tove Lo sings on the chorus. “And Sunday’s shining in, feel the shame coming/You don’t belong to me/Are you gonna tell her?”

The video follows the release of Tove Lo’s “Bikini Porn” visual featuring Finneas earlier in the month. The singer embarks on her North American tour next month, beginning with a show on February 3rd in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works.