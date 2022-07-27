Tove Lo Goes From ‘Disco Tits’ to Disco Dildo in ‘2 Die 4’ Video

Tove Lo is getting through some rock-hard terrain. On Wednesday, the Swedish singer released the video for “2 Die 4,” a song that samples Crazy Frog’s “Popcorn,” and its simple video, which simply follows the singer — wearing nothing but a metallic corset and a massive dildo — as she walks through a dirt-filled, rocky area surrounded by mountains.

“I wanted to make something nostalgic, sexy, and iconic,” Tove Lo says in a statement. “The character for this scene is wonder woman with big dick energy and I just love it.” (The BDE in the video is a contrast from the title of a fan-favorite track, “Disco Tits.”)

The simple video, captioned as Scene 3 and directed by Kenny Laubbacher, seems to be the prequel to the video for “True Romance,” where the singer walks toward the camera with a sledgehammer in her hand.

“Look alive and come with me, you’re to die for everyday/When I think about you, thе world go less blue, let’s do it ovеr again,” she sings in the chorus. “Look alive and come with me, you’re to die for everyday/Drag you out at midnight to dance in headlights and making out in the rain.”

Last month, Tove Lo announced her upcoming album Dirt Femme, out Oct. 14, in an interview with Roling Stone. She also spoke about the death themes present in her previous singles, such as “No One Dies From Love,” and also in her newest, “2 Die 4.”

“The last couple of years we just felt the presence of death in a really sad way, and that impacted me maybe a lot more than I thought it did,” she said. “There’s a lot of that, like, ‘What if all this just goes away? What if I lose this?’ on the album.”

Dirt Femme follows the release of her 2020 LP Sunshine Kitty, which featured collabs with Doja Cat and Kylie Minogue.