Toto’s Steve Lukather Releases New Collaboration With Ringo Starr

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather has released a new song, “Run to Me,” with Ringo Starr on drums. It also features Toto’s David Paich and Joseph Williams along with Huey Lewis and the News bassist John Pierce. “Run to Me” will appear on Lukather’s upcoming solo album, due at some point in 2021.

“I wanted to release this now because it fits the moment — a time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time,” Lukather said in a press release. “When I got together with Joseph Williams and David Paich to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration among the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed toward our daughters. Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the Sixties, inspired by some of my favorite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era.”

Lukather has toured with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band for the past eight years where he sings Toto hits like “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna” in addition to joining in on Beatles/Ringo classics like “Yellow Submarine” and “Photograph.” During that time, he’s forged a tight bond with Ringo.

“We’ve become dear friends traveling the world with one another, and much like Paich and Williams, I am certainly blessed to have these talented, amazing human beings in my life as both bandmates and friends,” Lukather said. “As we all look toward the unknown of this crazy world we are living in, my hope is this tune brings a little peace, love and pleasant distraction to these uncertain times.”

Toto experienced a major career resurgence in recent years when their 1982 hit “Africa” was embraced by a new generation. Weezer recorded a hit cover and the original appeared everywhere from Stranger Things to South Park. It helped the group play to larger crowds in America than they’d faced in years, even after “Africa” singer/writer David Paich left the road due to health problems.

The group went on indefinite hiatus following a show at Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House on October 20th, 2019. Paich made a surprise appearance that night to perform “Home of the Brave” and, of course, “Africa.”

Lukather planned on touring with Ringo this year, but these plans were bumped to 2021 due to the pandemic.