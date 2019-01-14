×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Birth Control Coverage Is No Longer Guaranteed in 37 States Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Endless ‘Africa’: Toto’s Hit Plays on Continuous Loop in African Desert Sound Installation

“[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” said Namibian artist Max Siedentopf. “Some … love it, and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
tot forever

Max Siedentopf

A Namibian artist is cementing what Toto fans have always known: “Africa” is eternal. Max Siedentopf has created a sound installation in the coastal Namib Desert that will pump out the chart-topping 1982 single on a continuous loop – using solar batteries “to keep Toto going for all eternity.”

“[I] wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa,” the 27-year-old artist told the BBC. “Some [Namibians] love it, and some say it’s probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that’s a great compliment.”

Siedentopf selected an undisclosed location for the installation, utilizing six speakers attached to an MP3 player containing “Africa” – and “Africa” alone. He hopes the nearly five-minute cut, filled with glossy synthesizers and layered percussion, will continue to play for many years – or at least until nature takes its toll. “Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible,” he said. “But I’m sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually.”

Additional photos and details are available at Siedentopf’s website. Since he’s kept the exact coordinates a mystery thus far, we can only hope some diehard Toto fan will embark on a soft-rock scavenger hunt – and possibly document their quest on Reddit.

“Africa” is riding an unlikely resurgence. Thanks to endless memes and a fan-demanded Weezer cover, the Eighties hit was one of the U.K.’s most-streamed songs in 2017; and as of this writing, the song’s YouTube video has reached over 440 million views.

In This Article: Toto

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad