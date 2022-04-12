Tory Lanez Insists His Song ‘Mucky James’ Isn’t About His Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

Tory Lanez insisted his new song “Mucky James” — which really feels like it’s at least partly about his felony assault case tied to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion — does not address his felony assault case tied to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Indeed, there are no direct references to the case, but the new track generally finds Lanez mulling past dust-ups and conflicts (including those with Meek Mill and Kehlani). And a handful of lines could be interpreted as being obliquely about his legal troubles involving Meg.

Some of the lines in question include: “I’m starting to give like zero fucks about how it’s going down/They try to blackball me for money but I ain’t going out/I told myself I’ll stop this bullshit and not speak up more.” And, “I was at a high in my career, you think I’d come out here and — /And if you think I’d do that shit, you on some stupid shit/I don’t need to do that shit… I can’t lie temporarily that bitch came and ruin shit… Hey, Tory, stop talking about it, I wish I could but dawg/I’m only human, sometimes that shit be gettin’ to me.”

After dropping “Mucky James” last Saturday, Lanez addressed the song on Twitter Monday evening. “I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames,” he said. “I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that. I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative.”

I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames …. I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 11, 2022

A rep for Megan Thee Stallion did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) has pleaded not guilty to charges that he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in a July 2020 incident. At a hearing earlier this month, Peterson spent several hours in custody after a judge found he violated protective orders in the case that prohibited him from contacting or harassing Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties. While Peterson’s lawyers successfully fended off claims that he provided YouTube personality DJ Akademiks with discovery info in the case (specifically Akademiks tweeted that Lanez’s DNA wasn’t found on the weapon), the judge ruled that Peterson violated the order by issuing a follow-up, “Ak is telling no lies.”