Tory Lanez Charged With Assault After Allegedly Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, will face assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot this summer.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges Thursday, October 8th. Peterson will face one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Per the statement, Peterson is also facing a gun allegation and that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

If convicted, Peterson could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. He is set to be arraigned October 13th.

Attempts to reach Peterson or a representative were not immediately successful. A lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion declined to comment.

On Sunday July 12th, Peterson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department when they responded to calls of shots being fired in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Peterson was charged with concealing a firearm in a vehicle and bonded out the next day while law enforcement continued to investigate the matter. In a press release, the LAPD stated that “one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury,” with TMZ reporting that Megan Thee Stallion was the person injured.

Three days later, Megan released an Instagram statement to denounce the mounting rumors and reveal that the shot she sustained to her foot was intentional and done to harm her. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Megan wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”