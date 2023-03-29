Tory Lanez Files Motion for New Trial in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Cites ‘Erroneous Ruling’

Tory Lanez has filed a motion for a new trial after being found guilty for shooting music superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez’s lawyer Jose Baez claims the judge “erroneously allowed” jurors to view an Instagram post that allegedly included a comment from Lanez claiming that Megan’s now-estranged best friend Kelsey Harris was not the shooter, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

The filing includes a declaration from Lanez’s content creator, Joshua Farias, in which Farias claims that he was managing Lanez’s Instagram at that point and he was the one who replied “that’s not true” to a post on the ShadeRoom stating, “People saying Kelsey shot her.”

Lanez’s attorneys also allege that prosecutors ambushed them with the Instagram post mid-trial, and that the judge should not have allowed the post to be admitted because the defense team did not have sufficient time to figure out who posted the image. His lawyers claim it amounted to an admission by Tory that Kelsey didn’t have gun, when his whole defense was that she was the shooter.

Peterson was convicted of all three charges against him and is facing up to 22-years in prison. This motion for a new trial was expected after Peterson dropped his original defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, after his conviction, and enlisted new legal representation. At a hearing in early January, Peterson’s new lawyer — including the storied hip-hop lawyer David Kenner — successfully lobbied the judge to delay Peterson’s sentencing until April so they could review trial transcripts and prep a motion.

Along with the motion, Peterson announced his legal team would undergo a few more changes, telling Rolling Stone, "Due to a scheduling conflict, David Kenner will no longer be a part of my defense team. I would like to thank Mr. Kenner for his hard work and wise counsel. Jose Baez will continue to represent me as first chair and Matthew Barhoma as second chair."

The details in the new motion echo reports of Peterson’s frustration with Mgdesyan during the trial. As Rolling Stone previously reported, a source close to Peterson said the singer wanted to take the witness stand and plead his case directly to jurors, but was ultimately dissuaded by Mgdesyan — a decision Peterson eventually came to regret. (Megan, in contrast, did testify during the trial.)

Though Peterson may have been frustrated with Mgdesyan decision, taking the stand may not have necessarily helped his case either. Peterson declined to testify after prosecutors said they were ready to present a ton of impeachment evidence against the singer. This evidence reportedly included Peterson’s alleged assault of musician August Alsina in Sept. 2022; a music video scene in which Peterson plays a butcher chopping up horse meat (an alleged reference to Megan Thee Stallion); and even Peterson’s prior “lies about how tall he is,” as Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott told the court at the time.