Tory Lanez Court Hearing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Postponed to April

A pre-trial hearing in Tory Lanez’s felony assault case involving the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion was postponed to April 5. The postponement came as Megan responded to false online rumors regarding Lanez’s alleged culpability, which were posted to social media before today’s hearing had even begun.

“Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying?” wrote Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) after a YouTuber claimed that “Tory Lanez’ DNA was NOT found” on the weapon allegedly used to shoot Megan in the feet. A source at the courtroom confirms to Rolling Stone, “There was no mention of DNA. They didn’t really discuss discovery at all.”

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!” Pete wrote on Instagram Stories. She later added, “Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to April 5th.. but yall will get a lie trending.. Imagine how I feel.. reliving this shit every day publicly. It hurts. I’m so tired.”

Wednesday’s pretrial hearing comes more than a month after Lanez’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment. In December, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified that Pete said Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” at her before shooting.

Lanez was formally charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with one count of assaulting Pete with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A protective order barred him from contacting Pete either in person or otherwise.

The “SKAT” rapper pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18, 2020, and was allowed to remain free on $190,000 bail. He’s facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Additional reporting by Nancy Dillon