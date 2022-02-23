 Tory Lanez Hearing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Postponed - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next BTS Set for String of Shows in Vegas: Here's Where to Find BTS Tickets Online
Home Music Music News

Tory Lanez Court Hearing in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Postponed to April

There was “no mention of DNA” at the hearing, a source confirms to Rolling Stone, refuting unconfirmed online rumors about Lanez’ culpability

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
CULVER CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 12: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2022 held at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)CULVER CITY, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - FEBRUARY 12: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2022 held at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 2022 held at 3Labs on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA/AP Images

A pre-trial hearing in Tory Lanez’s felony assault case involving the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion was postponed to April 5. The postponement came as Megan responded to false online rumors regarding Lanez’s alleged culpability, which were posted to social media before today’s hearing had even begun.

“Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying?” wrote Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) after a YouTuber claimed that “Tory Lanez’ DNA was NOT found” on the weapon allegedly used to shoot Megan in the feet. A source at the courtroom confirms to Rolling Stone, “There was no mention of DNA. They didn’t really discuss discovery at all.”

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!” Pete wrote on Instagram Stories. She later added, “Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed to April 5th.. but yall will get a lie trending.. Imagine how I feel.. reliving this shit every day publicly. It hurts. I’m so tired.”

Related Stories

Megan Thee Stallion Claims 'MF' Label Boss Used 'Ruse' to Lock Her in Contract in New Suit
Listen: Megan Thee Stallion Promotes Hot Cheetos With New Song 'Flamin' Hottie'

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

Wednesday’s pretrial hearing comes more than a month after Lanez’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment. In December, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified that Pete said Lanez allegedly shouted, “Dance, bitch!” at her before shooting.

Lanez was formally charged on Oct. 8, 2020, with one count of assaulting Pete with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A protective order barred him from contacting Pete either in person or otherwise.

The “SKAT” rapper pleaded not guilty on Nov. 18, 2020, and was allowed to remain free on $190,000 bail. He’s facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Additional reporting by Nancy Dillon

In This Article: Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.