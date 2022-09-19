Claim Tory Lanez Assaulted Singer August Alsina Being ‘Thoroughly Examined’ by L.A. Prosecutors

As Tory Lanez awaits trial on felony charges he allegedly shot at — and wounded — Megan Thee Stallion in her feet during an attack in Los Angeles two years ago, the rapper is now facing accusations he assaulted singer August Alsina in Chicago over the weekend.

Alsina’s allegations, shared online with multiple photos showing the Louisiana crooner’s bloody lip and other wounds, are now the subject of an out-of-state inquiry from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the firearm assault on Megan.

“We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined,” the DA’s Office says in a statement to Rolling Stone.

It was Sunday that Alsina claimed in a series of graphic Instagram posts that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, attacked him at the “Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam” show held at the Arie Crown Theatre in Chicago Saturday night.

Alsina, 30, described Peterson as a hyperactive “leprechaun” who rushed him with eight “oversized” bodyguards to ask why the singer didn’t “dap him up,” meaning shake his hand. Alsina says he replied that he didn’t think the two were friends and that he’s been advised by his doctor to avoid shaking hands amid ongoing concerns with Covid and Monkeypox. (Video of Alsina leaving Peterson hanging made the rounds on social media.)

The singer shared more photos showing pink, fleshy wounds on the inside of his lip, near an elbow, and on a knee. He claims he was the victim of a “sneak attack” by Peterson, who then allegedly ran “back off into the building.”

Chicago Police confirmed to Rolling Stone that a 30-year-old man was allegedly “punched in the face” by another 30-year-old man at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, listing a location that matches the theater.

“Detectives are investigating,” the department says, declining to name the victim. The department says offenders are identified by name only after they are charged or an arrest warrant has been issued.

Peterson’s criminal lawyer in Los Angeles did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Prosecutors on Megan’s case, meanwhile, had no problem jumping into the fray. They previously asked the judge hearing her felony assault case to revoke or raise the rapper’s bail amid allegations he violated protective orders.

Peterson, 30, had his bail hiked to $250,000 in September 2021 after a judge found he violated the stay-away order prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of Megan or harassing her in any way. Prosecutors said he attended the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in July 2021 and “attempted to rush the stage” while Megan was performing. Disguised in a costume, he also hopped onstage with DaBaby while Megan was still in the venue and her song “Cry Baby” was playing, prosecutors said in their bail motion obtained by Rolling Stone.

Peterson’s bail was increased again in April, to $350,000, after a judge found the “SKAT” rapper violated protective orders prohibiting him from harassing Megan or discussing discovery in the case with outside parties.

The start of Peterson’s criminal trial in Los Angeles was delayed again last week, with a judge setting a new return date of Nov. 28. Prosecutors say they expect jury selection to begin Dec. 5.