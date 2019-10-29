Torres Announces New Album ‘Silver Tongue’

Torres has announced the details of her upcoming fourth studio album, Silver Tongue. Due January 31st, the album was self-produced by Mackenzie Scott, a first for the 28-year-old singer-songwriter.

The albums’ lead single “Good Scare,” finds Scott singing about the daunting fear of embracing new love with a heavy dose of wit. “You make me want to write the country song folks here in New York get a kick out of,” she sings, “I’d sing about knockin’ you up under Tennessee stars.”

“When you fall in love with someone, it’s scary,” Torres says of the song, “but you have no choice but to keep moving forward even though you have no idea what’s ahead of you.”

Silver Tongue will be Torres’ first record with Merge Records. The singer-songwriter released her previous record, Three Futures, with the indie powerhouse 4AD. Little more than six months after releasing Three Futures, Torres announced on Twitter that the label “decided to drop me from a three-album deal for not being commercially successful enough.”

Torres has been teasing her Merge debut over the past year, describing the album earlier this summer in an interview with Spin as both “if The Phantom of the Opera had a pedal steel” and “Enya meets Phil Collins’ Tarzan soundtrack.”

Silver Tongue will be in stores January 31st.