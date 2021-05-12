Torres Announces ‘Post-Plague Celebration’ Album ‘Thirstier’

Torres has announced her new album Thirstier, the follow-up to 2020’s Silver Tongue. The singer born Mackenzie Scott also shared the LP’s first single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” ahead of Thirstier’s July 30th release on Merge Records.

Recorded at Middle Farm Studios in the U.K. during the pandemic in fall 2020, Thirstier’s tracks are tailored for “post-plague celebration.” “I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” Torres said in a statement. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

Thirstier was produced by Peter Miles and Rob Ellis, who previously produced Torres’ breakout albums, 2015’s Sprinter and 2017’s Three Futures.

“I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” Torres added. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

The DIY video for “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” was filmed in Torres’ apartment by the singer and her partner, with Torres calling the single, “My relentless arena country star moment — my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball hit.”

In support of Thirstier — available to preorder now — Torres has also announced a two-month North American tour that’s scheduled to begin August 29th in Fairfield, Connecticut, and conclude October 21st at New York’s Bowery Ballroom.

Thirstier Tracklist

1. Are You Sleepwalking?

2. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

3. Constant Tomorrowland

4. Drive Me

5. Big Leap

6. Hug From a Dinosaur

7. Thirstier

8. Kiss the Corners

9. Hand in the Air

10. Keep the Devil Out