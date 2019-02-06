Join Toro y Moi at a Very Chill House Party in ‘Ordinary Pleasure’ Video

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a pleasant afternoon just hanging out and vibing with Toro y Moi, his new video for “Ordinary Pleasure” is the next-best thing. The video, which has been seamlessly shot and edited to appear as one smooth take, begins with a walk down the hall of Company Studio, the Oakland arts space run by Toro y Moi, a.k.a. Chaz Bear. The camera enters to find Bear sitting at a piano, jamming on the theme from The Godfather as incense burns. “How’s it going?” he says, turning to face us with a friendly smile. “I’m Chaz.”

He introduces the members of his band, who begin to play the rosy, relaxed synth-funk of “Ordinary Pleasure” as Bear gives us a dancing tour of his studio. There’s a guy putting the finishing touches on a minimalist painting, people photocopying flyers, musicians messing around with their instruments.

“Does sex even sell anymore?” Bear sings as he strips off his red T-shirt. “I feel like I’ve seen it all, or maybe I’m just old.” He changes into a new outfit and grabs a rose, then poses on the couch for a quick photo shoot. A large rug on the floor reads Reality’s tight if the music is right. Soon we’re outside for a backyard party where Bear dances with his friends and employees.

“Ordinary Pleasure” is the latest single from Toro y Moi’s new album Outer Peace, released in late January. Toro y Moi is on tour now.

Toro y Moi Tour Dates

2/15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival (DJ SET)

3/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

3/9 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

3/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/22 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room (DJ SET)

4/20 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall (DJ SET)

5/22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

5/23 – Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

5/24-25 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival

5/26 – London, UK @ All Points East

6/2 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Chromeo, Noname & Ian Isiah)