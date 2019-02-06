Join Toro y Moi at a Very Chill House Party in ‘Ordinary Pleasure’ Video

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a pleasant afternoon just hanging out and vibing with Toro y Moi, his new video for “Ordinary Pleasure” is the next-best thing. The video, which has been seamlessly shot and edited to appear as one smooth take, begins with a walk down the hall of Company Studio, the Oakland arts space run by Toro y Moi, a.k.a. Chaz Bear. The camera enters to find Bear sitting at a piano, jamming on the theme from The Godfather as incense burns. “How’s it going?” he says, turning to face us with a friendly smile. “I’m Chaz.”
He introduces the members of his band, who begin to play the rosy, relaxed synth-funk of “Ordinary Pleasure” as Bear gives us a dancing tour of his studio. There’s a guy putting the finishing touches on a minimalist painting, people photocopying flyers, musicians messing around with their instruments.
“Does sex even sell anymore?” Bear sings as he strips off his red T-shirt. “I feel like I’ve seen it all, or maybe I’m just old.” He changes into a new outfit and grabs a rose, then poses on the couch for a quick photo shoot. A large rug on the floor reads Reality’s tight if the music is right. Soon we’re outside for a backyard party where Bear dances with his friends and employees.
“Ordinary Pleasure” is the latest single from Toro y Moi’s new album Outer Peace, released in late January. Toro y Moi is on tour now.
Toro y Moi Tour Dates
6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Chromeo, Noname & Ian Isiah)
Add a comment