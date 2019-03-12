Toro y Moi Crash-Lands on a Desert Planet in ’50-50′ Video

When the video for Toro y Moi’s ’50-50′ opens, singer-songwriter Chaz Bear is looking dazed, bleeding from one nostril as he stands on a white-sand dune in the desert. He’s wearing the clothes of a streetwear astronaut, and holding a large balloon-y parachute. Did he just land here? Where’d he come from? Is this all a dream? Ground Control to Major Chaz… Ground Control to Major Chaz…

’50-50′ is a pleasantly spaced-out slice of Auto-Tuned trap-soul from Toro y Moi’s new album, Outer Peace. The video shows Bear walking slowly across shifting sands, and later dancing in ultraviolet light with a skull mask on. The song is a collaboration with up-and-coming ambient producer Instupendo, whose contributions add to the feeling that Bear is lost on an alien desert planet. (Maybe he’s stranded on Arrakis from Dune? Maybe it’s just California.) It’s all pretty trippy!

Toro y Moi Tour Dates

3/22 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

3/24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

4/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room (DJ SET) – SOLD OUT

4/20 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall (DJ SET) – SOLD OUT

4/17 – Tequila, Mexicao @ Akamba Festival

4/25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Blackberry

5/8-13 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle

5/22 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo

5/23 – Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club

5/24-25 – Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival

5/26 – London, UK @ All Points East

5/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

6/1 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

6/2 – Paris, France @ We Love Green

6/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Chromeo, Noname & Ian Isiah)

6/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Chromeo, Noname & Ian Isiah)

7/26 – Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival ’19