Watch Tori Kelly Perform ‘What Happens Next’ on ‘Corden’

Tori Kelly appeared on The Late Late Show to perform her recent song “What Happens Next.” Playing with her band and three back-up singers, Kelly took on guitar and vocals for the sultry track.

“Think I’m kinda scared to admit it,” Kelly croons on the lovelorn song. “Never thought I’d feel this way/ I can’t tell if you gonna feel it/ By the look written on your face.”

“What Happens Next” appears on the soundtrack to Black Runner: Black Lotus, which was released last week. The Japanese–American anime series, based on the Blade Runner franchise, premieres this week on Adult Swim. Alessia Cara, X Ambassadors, and G-Eazy also appear on the soundtrack.

Kelly recently announced her first children’s picture book, The Curly Girl Blues, which arrives in January via Lumilly.

“As someone who always felt like I was different from everyone else growing up I wanted to encourage young kids to embrace their individuality and characteristics that make them unique,” Kelly said of the personally-inspired book. “This book isn’t just about loving yourself, it’s also about celebrating the different cultures around us. My hope is to inspire the next generation and show how beautifully diverse this world is.”