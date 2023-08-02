Tori Kelly Had Flowers From Beyoncé Waiting for Her When She Got Home From the Hospital

Tori Kelly’s home is filled with flowers. Just over a week ago, the singer was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during dinner due to blood clots in her legs and lungs. In the days since, she has provided periodic updates on her recovery while “get well soon” messages have arrived on both her social media pages and her front door. Kelly recently shared a photo of the growing collection of flowers she’s received, but she had to make room for one particular bouquet of white roses sent to her by none other than Beyoncé.

“Hi! Hope you’re feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree,” read the text in a sceenshot Kelly shared on Instagram. It took a minute for the singer to wrap her head around the gesture, responding to a text about the delivery with: “Ummmmm Beyoncé?”

The other photos in the carousel Kelly shared captured her reunion with her two dogs, Frodo and Dobby, who signed their names via paw print on a get well soon card. Other images offered a glimpse into the singer’s comfort entertainment, including her Nintendo Switch and Friends.

"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can't stop thinking about you," Kelly wrote in a handwritten letter published to Instagram last week. In the comments beneath the post, peers, including Demi Lovato, FLO, Zara Larsson, JoJo, Halle Bailey, Nicole Scherzinger, and more, sent their love and well wishes.

“I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received,” Kelly added in her note. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”