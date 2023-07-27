Tori Kelly Pens Handwritten Letter About Recent Medical Scare: ‘I’m Feeling Stronger Now’

Following a brief update from her husband on Wednesday, Tori Kelly has penned a handwritten letter updating fans on her recovery after being hospitalized following a blood clot-related collapse. “I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” the singer wrote in the letter posted on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me.”

Kelly was reportedly admitted to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical in Los Angeles to be treated for blood clots in her legs and lungs after collapsing at a restaurant during dinner on Sunday evening. “It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you,” she wrote.

The update provided by her husband, André Murillo, stated that the singer is “not fully out of the woods but we see the sun.” He added that they have been “waiting on a few more answers” as doctors work to uncover the severity and cause of the clotting. When TMZ first reported Kelly’s hospitalization, her condition was described as “really serious,” stating that the singer’s heart rate suddenly increased before she lost consciousness. Doctors were “working to determine if any clots are around her heart,” according to the reports.

Prior to the medical scare, Kelly was gearing up to celebrate the release of Tori, the seven-track EP scheduled to arrive on Friday featuring songs with Arya Starr and Jon Bellion. While she will no longer perform at the album launch show planned at The Roxy in Los Angeles, the record itself will still arrive on schedule.

“Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” Kelly continued in the letter. “Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

She concluded: “I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”