Tori Kelly Plots Inspired by True Events Tour

Tori Kelly has announced a 2020 tour in support of her album Inspired by True Events, released this past August.
The North American leg of the tour will kick off January 28th at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, and will make more than 20 stops in the U.S. The tour will include stops at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (January 31st), the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, (February 12th) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (February 26th). YouTube singer-songwriter Audrey MiKa will open on all dates.
A ticket presale for members of the Tori Kelly fan club will begin on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have presale access on the 22nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m.
Inspired by True Events is Kelly’s follow-up to 2018’s Hiding Place, which won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album, with its single “Never Alone” winning Best Gospel Performance/Song.
Tori Kelly Inspired by True Events North American Tour
January 28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
January 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
January 31 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
February 2 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
February 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
February 5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
February 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
February 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
February 11 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
February 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
February 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
February 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
February 18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
February 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
February 21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
February 22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
February 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
February 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
March 1 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues