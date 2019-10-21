Tori Kelly Plots Inspired by True Events Tour

Tori Kelly has announced a 2020 tour in support of her album Inspired by True Events, released this past August.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off January 28th at the House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, and will make more than 20 stops in the U.S. The tour will include stops at the Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (January 31st), the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, (February 12th) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (February 26th). YouTube singer-songwriter Audrey MiKa will open on all dates.

A ticket presale for members of the Tori Kelly fan club will begin on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will also have presale access on the 22nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m.

Inspired by True Events is Kelly’s follow-up to 2018’s Hiding Place, which won the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album, with its single “Never Alone” winning Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Tori Kelly Inspired by True Events North American Tour

January 28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

January 30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

January 31 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

February 2 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

February 4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

February 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

February 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

February 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

February 11 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

February 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

February 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

February 16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

February 18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

February 19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

February 21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

February 22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

February 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

February 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

March 1 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues