Tori Kelly Rushed to Hospital Due to Blood Clots: Reports

Tori Kelly is in the hospital after reportedly collapsing at a restaurant Sunday night and is being treated for blood clots in her legs and lungs, ABC confirmed Tuesday.

Sources originally told TMZ, who was first to report the news, that the singer’s situation was “really serious” and that she had lost consciousness after being out to dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. The singer, per that report, said her heart rate suddenly went up before she lost consciousness.

Kelly was allegedly transported by her friends to Cedars-Sinai Medical where she was taken into the ICU. Kelly reportedly had clots in her legs and lungs, and doctors were “working to determine if any clots are around her heart.”

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Kelly’s hospitalization comes just days before she’s set to release an EP titled Tori on Friday, featuring songs with Ayra Starr and Jon Bellion. She was also set to host a show to celebrate the album launch at Los Angeles’ The Roxy.

“It absolutely can happen in young people,” said ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on Good Morning America, explaining that symptoms could be “focal tenderness or swelling” in the leg or “shortened breath, cough, chest pain” if the clot is in the lung.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 900,000 people are affected with vein thrombosis and that 33 percent of those with DVT face long-term complications.