Tori Kelly Is ‘Feeling Stronger’ Amid Health Emergency, But Isn’t ‘Fully Out of the Woods’

After being rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening, Tori Kelly is “feeling stronger,” according to a recent health update from her husband, André Murillo. The singer was reportedly treated for blood clots in her legs and lungs after collapsing at a restaurant during dinner in downtown Los Angeles. Her friends allegedly transported Kelly to Cedars-Sinai Medical, where she was taken into the ICU.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

When TMZ first reported Kelly’s hospitalization, her condition was described as “really serious,” with doctors “working to determine if any clots are around her heart.” That same report stated that the singer’s heart rate suddenly increased before she lost consciousness.

“In terms of the signs and symptoms, if you are talking about the leg, it’s usually some focal tenderness or redness or swelling in the back of the leg, the calf,” ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared on Good Morning America earlier this week. “If you’re talking about a clot in the lung, it’s shortness of breath, cough, chest pain that’s worse [with] breathing.”

Kelly's hospitalization comes just days before she's set to release an EP titled Tori on Friday, featuring songs with Ayra Starr and Jon Bellion. She was also set to host a show to celebrate the album launch at Los Angeles' The Roxy. The show has not yet been officially canceled.

Representatives for The Roxy and Kelly did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.