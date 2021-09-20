Tori Amos Announces Album Inspired by the January 6th Capitol Attack

Tori Amos has announced her first new album in four years, Ocean to Ocean, set to arrive October 29th via Decca Records.

Per a release, Ocean to Ocean came together after the Capitol attack on January 6th, with Amos channeling the chaotic events of the past year into new music. The album grapples with political upheaval and the pandemic, as well as environmental concerns, loss, healing, and empowerment.

“This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them,” Amos said in a statement. “Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realized that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that’s where you write from — you’ve done it before.”

Ocean to Ocean marks Amos’ first solo LP since 2017’s Native Invader, although last year she released a four-song holiday EP, Christmastide. Last May, Amos published her second book, a memoir, Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage; she previously published an autobiography, Piece by Piece, in 2005.