Tori Amos Drops ‘Ocean to Ocean’ Tour Dates Ahead of ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut

Tori Amos is bringing her latest album Ocean to Ocean to North America this spring with a 33-date tour, adding to the soon-to-be underway trek through the U.K. and Ireland.

The North American leg of the Ocean to Ocean tour will kick off in Dallas, Texas on April 27. Amos will make stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Seattle, and more before wrapping with a two-night performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 15 and 16. Ticket sales begin on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Before she brings her sixteenth studio album on the road for a career-spanning live performance, Amos will make her NPR Tiny Desk debut on Feb. 3 with intimate renditions of select album cuts.

Released last October, Ocean to Ocean emerged as an encapsulation of current times, written from Amos’ perspective spending time on the road and living between Cornwall and Florida.

In a statement, she said: “We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Tori Amos Ocean to Ocean North American Tour Dates

April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

April 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

April 30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center

May 5 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

May 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

May 8 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

May 14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium

May 16 – Providence, RI @ The Vets

May 18 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater

May 19 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

May 22 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

May 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

May 25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

May 26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

May 28 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center

May 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

June 2 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

June 5 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

June 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

June 8 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts

June 10 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

June 11 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre