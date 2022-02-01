Tori Amos Drops ‘Ocean to Ocean’ Tour Dates Ahead of ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut

Tori Amos is bringing her latest album Ocean to Ocean to North America this spring with a 33-date tour, adding to the soon-to-be underway trek through the U.K. and Ireland.
The North American leg of the Ocean to Ocean tour will kick off in Dallas, Texas on April 27. Amos will make stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Seattle, and more before wrapping with a two-night performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 15 and 16. Ticket sales begin on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
Before she brings her sixteenth studio album on the road for a career-spanning live performance, Amos will make her NPR Tiny Desk debut on Feb. 3 with intimate renditions of select album cuts.
Released last October, Ocean to Ocean emerged as an encapsulation of current times, written from Amos’ perspective spending time on the road and living between Cornwall and Florida.
In a statement, she said: “We have all had moments that can knock us down. This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”
Tori Amos Ocean to Ocean North American Tour Dates
April 27 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
April 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
April 30 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall at The Woodruff Arts Center
May 5 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall
May 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
May 8 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
May 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
May 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
May 14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 15 – Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium
May 16 – Providence, RI @ The Vets
May 18 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater
May 19 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
May 22 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
May 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
May 25 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
May 26 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
May 28 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
May 29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center
May 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall
June 2 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
June 5 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
June 7 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
June 8 – Vancouver, BC @ The Centre For Performing Arts
June 10 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
June 11 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
June 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
June 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre