Tori Amos Announces Holiday EP ‘Christmastide’ Due Out This December

Tori Amos has announced a four-song holiday EP, Christmastide, coming out on December 4th via Decca Records.

The release will include four original yuletide tracks from Amos, with her vocals and piano playing accompanied by two of her long-time collaborators, drummer Matt Chamberlain and bassist Jon Evans.

“With Christmastide it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits,” Amos said. “It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some. Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter U.S. election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way.”

Christmastide will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl, with illustrations by graphic artist Rantz Hosely along with a special Christmas card and message from Amos.

Amos released her bestselling memoir Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage this past May. She was scheduled to go on a book tour during the spring before the events of the pandemic forced her to cancel.