Tori Amos Remains Hopeful on Holiday Song ‘Better Angels’

Track is off upcoming EP Christmastide

Angie Martoccio

Tori Amos contemplates 2020 and remains hopeful on “Better Angels,” a track off her upcoming holiday EP Christmastide.

The single is accompanied by an animated lyric video, featuring icy rivers, winter skies, and an illustration of Amos. “Oh, what a year to be here,” she sings. “On this little rock/third from the sun.” Later, she offers a solution: “Only one way out of this/Unfreeze those wings that you dreamed/in your chrysalis.”

“With ‘Better Angels’ I wanted to acknowledge the year we have all been through and know that there is hope,” Amos said in a statement. “We can find that hope within ourselves if we continue to focus our collective minds and souls. We are slowly starting to find a clearer path to transform together for the better of all.”

Amos will release Christmastide on December 4th via Decca. It features long-time collaborators Matt Chamberlain on drums and Jon Evans on bass. Limited-edition vinyl includes illustrations by Rantz Hoseley and a Christmas card from Amos.

Amos’ last full-length album was 2017’s Native Invader. She released her bestselling memoir Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage in May. She was scheduled to go on a book signing tour, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

