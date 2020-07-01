Toots and the Maytals Show Jamaican Pride in ‘Got to Be Tough’ Video

Toots and the Maytals show off their pride for their native Jamaica in the new animated music video for “Got to Be Tough,” the group’s latest single.

Created by Nick Franco, the clip depicts an animated version of Frederick “Toots” Hibbert as he pays homage to the courage and strength of his fellow Jamaicans. But the song’s message proves universal, and timely: “Got to be tough when things get rough/You got to be tough and this is a warning/You got to be smart, living in this time/It’s not so easy to carry on.”

The track comes from a full-length Toots and the Maytals project of the same name — their first in more than 10 years — due out August 28th via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records, the label founded by Zak Starkey and Sshh Liguz.

“This album is speaking out about injustices while pointing to a better time,” Hibbert told Rolling Stone. “This album is teaching a path to recovery and step to better days on the journey ahead. This album Got to Be Tough is a bind builder of positive objectives.” Along with the title track, the LP will also include a cover of “Three Little Birds” in collaboration with Ziggy Marley.

Last year, Toots and the Maytals transformed Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 ballad “Man of the World” into a lovesick reggae track for the Trojan Jamaica compilation Red, Gold, Green and Blue.