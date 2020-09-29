See Toots and the Maytals, Ziggy Marley, Ringo Starr in Animated ‘Three Little Birds’ Video

The late Toots Hibbert appears in the new animated video for “Three Little Birds” alongside Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr. The track appears off Toots and the Maytals’ Got to Be Tough, out now via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records.

The animated trio performs the Bob Marley cover while flying over cities, ancient ruins and a polar bear perched on an iceberg. “Rise up this mornin’/Smiled with the risin’ sun,” Hibbert sings. “Three little birds/Pitch by my doorstep.”

Hibbert died earlier this month, weeks after Got to Be Tough was released. It marked the band’s first full-length LP in a decade.

“A much-loved Bob Marley classic with a Toots spin, the song is a testament to the positive message of reggae, something we all need right now,” the label, Zak Starkey and Sshh Liguz said in a statement. “Zak and Sshh are still so saddened by the loss of such a great life force and would like to thank everyone involved in this release and the countless fans and critics for recognizing and celebrating his legacy and music throughout his life and beyond. He lived to make us move. But most of all, we want to thank Toots. The Man, the Music, the Legend — he will be greatly missed by us all. It’s still hard to comprehend he is no longer with us in the physical form but his music will live on forever.”

“God bless Toots, a giant in reggae music,” Starr said. “It was my pleasure to play tambourine for him. Peace and love to all his family.”

Added Marley: “Toots and I crossed paths many times throughout this journey, from my childhood to my manhood, and I was always humbled to be around his greatness, his soul, his life force. Today something is missing in this realm and I can feel it, a void in the connection, and I know I’m not alone. Those who truly knew this man know he was more than man. We will always miss his presence here on earth. JAH.”