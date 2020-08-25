Toots Hibbert Drops Jubilant, Soulful ‘Just Brutal’

Ahead of the release of Toots and the Maytals’ new album on Friday, Toots Hibbert has dropped the buoyant single “Just Brutal.”

“We need more love in our hearts/Remember what the preacher said,” Hibbert sings over a chaotic frenzy of a horn section and background singers before ripping into the chorus: “Everything you do is just brutal/I don’t know what this world is coming to.”

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done and the love I’ve given,” Hibbert recently told Rolling Stone. “But it’s getting harder and harder to give the love the people need, and they need it now more than ever. No time to waste.”

Out on Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records, Got to Be Tough marks Hibbert’s first studio album in a decade. It was co-produced by Who drummer Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr. The album consists of 10 songs, including the previously released singles “Warning Warning” and the title track.

The album also includes a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” recorded with the late legend’s son, Ziggy. “You can’t compare Toots to anybody else,” he said. “Just like you can’t compare Bob to anybody. Toots is one of those unique figures. Toots is Toots. He stands alone.”