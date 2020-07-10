Toots and the Maytals Issue a ‘Warning Warning’ With New Song

Toots and the Maytals have shared a new single, “Warning Warning,” following the group’s return to music earlier this year with the song “Got to Be Tough.”

Just as Frederick “Toots” Hibbert issued political truths on songs like “Monkey Man” and “54-46 Was My Number,” he does so here on “Warning Warning,” expressing anger at injustice and corrupt systems. “I’m giving you a warning/Don’t take it for granted,” Hibbert belts on the track’s bluesy hook.

Toots and the Maytals will be releasing Got to Be Tough, their first full-length LP in over 10 years, on August 28th via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records. Among its 10 tracks, the album will include “Got to Be Tough,” “Warning Warning,” and a cover of “Three Little Birds” in collaboration with Ziggy Marley.

“This album is speaking out about injustices while pointing to a better time,” Hibbert told Rolling Stone. “This album is teaching a path to recovery and step to better days on the journey ahead. This album Got to Be Tough is a bind builder of positive objectives.”