Toots Hibbert ‘Showing Signs of Improvement’ After Being Placed in Intensive Care Unit

Toots & the Maytals frontman Frederick “Toots” Hibbert is “making progress” in an intensive care unit at a private facility in Kingston, Jamaica as he awaits the results of a Covid-19 test.

A representative for Hibbert confirmed the musician’s hospitalization to Rolling Stone, saying “[T]he family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his Covid-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.”

The statement continues: “His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.”

Hibbert’s hospitalization comes just days after Toots and the Maytals released their new album, Got to Be Tough. The record marks the storied reggae outfit’s first full-length LP in over 10 years. It was co-produced by Zak Starkey, and features contributions from Starkey’s father, Ringo Starr, as well as Ziggy Marley, Sly Dunbar and Cyril Neville.

In a recent profile for Rolling Stone, Hibbert said of the album, “I’m very proud of what I’ve done and the love I’ve given. But it’s getting harder and harder to give the love the people need, and they need it now more than ever. No time to waste.”