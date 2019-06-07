×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Expert Witness at NXIVM Trial Describes How Abusers 'Gaslight' Their Victims Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Toots and the Maytals Take ‘Country Roads’ During Spotify Session

Reggae legends cover John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ perform new track ‘A Song Call Marley’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frederick ' Toots Hibbert of Toots and the MaytalsRolling Stone Relaunch presented by YouTube Music, After Party, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2018

Frederick ' Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Toots and the Maytalls covered John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Road' and played 'A Song Call Marley' during a new Spotify Session.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Reggae stalwarts Toots and the Maytals stopped by Spotify’s studios in New York to record a session that included their clever interpretation of John Denver’s classic, “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” as well as their new song, “A Song Call Marley.”

Toots and the Maytals slid into “Take Me Home” — which they originally covered on their 1973 album In the Dark — with a robust, gospel-tinged intro that ended with frontman Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert unleashing a stunning vocal run. The Maytals then kicked out a groove that mixed a reggae backbeat with country flourishes while Toots sang the song’s iconic chorus with the perfect little lyric tweak: “Country road, take me home/To the place, I belong/West Jamaica, my oh my/Take me home, country road.”

The band also breezed through “A Song Call Marley,” an understated reggae gem that doubles as an effusive tribute to the titular reggae legend.

Toots and the Maytals premiered “A Song Call Marley” on The Tonight Show last July before releasing the studio version a month later. At the time, it marked the first piece of new music from band in six years.

Toots and the Maytals recently kicked off a lengthy summer tour. The group’s next show is tonight, June 7th, in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, while the run wraps September 15th with a set at Kaabooo Festival in Del Mar, California.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad