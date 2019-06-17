Watch Toots and the Maytals Cover Fleetwood Mac’s Lovesick Blues ‘Man of the World’

Toots and the Maytals transformed Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 tune “Man of the World” into an aching reggae ballad for the upcoming compilation, Red, Gold, Green and Blue, out July 12th via Trojan Jamaica. The cover arrives with a video featuring live footage and clips of Toots and the Maytals recording “Man of the World” in the studio.

Written by Peter Green and released in the pre-Stevie Nicks/Lindsey Buckingham days of Fleetwood Mac, “Man of the World,” is a slow, electric blues number about a world-weary man unable to find love. On their version, Toots and the Maytals kick up the tempo and anchor the track with a fresh, rocksteady groove. Frontman Toots Hibbert delivers a vocal performance that captures all of Green’s anguish, especially in the way he wails the song’s final line, “And how I wish I was in love.”

Toots and the Maytals’ cover of “Man of the World” is one of 13 tracks that will appear on Red, Gold, Green and Blue, a compilation that features reggae artists covering classic American soul, R&B and blues tunes. Previously released offerings include Mykal Rose’s rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell On You” and Big Youth’s version of Bo Diddley’s “Gunslinger.” Red, Gold, Green and Blue marks the first offering from Trojan Jamaica, which was founded by Zak Starkey — musician and son of Ringo Starr — and his Sshh bandmate Sharna “Sshh” Liguz.

As for Toots and the Maytals, the group recently kicked off a lengthy summer tour, which continues tomorrow June 18th in Brooklyn, New York. The run wraps September 15th with a set at the Kaaboom festival in Del Mar, California.