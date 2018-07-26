Toots and the Maytals Bring Euphoric Classic ‘Funky Kingston’ to ‘Fallon’

Seminal reggae act Toots and the Maytals delivered an uplifting rendition of their 1975 classic, “Funky Kingston,” on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Lead singer Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert led the way with his galvanizing bellow, trading lyrics with two back-up singers and lacing the song with limber acoustic guitar. After holding a groove for most of the track, Hibbert turned to his band and launched the band into a rapturous rave-up that brought the performance to a giddy close.

Toots and the Maytalls also performed a new song, “Marley,” a silky reggae ballad about the titular Jamaican legend.

Toots and the Maytals recently wrapped the latest leg of their extensive North American tour, though they’re set to launch another run August 1st in South Burlington, Vermont. The group has also reportedly recorded more than two albums’ worth of new material, some of which they plan to release soon. The band’s last album, Unplugged on Strawberry Hill, arrived in 2012.