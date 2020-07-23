Toots Hibbert Confronts the Devil in ‘Warning Warning’ Video

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert stars in the powerful new animated video for “Warning Warning,” a track off Toots and the Maytals’ upcoming LP, Got to Be Tough.

Directed by Nick Franco, the clip features Hibbert floating by Earth in a spacesuit, later accompanied by a lion on a boat. He witnesses brutal whaling, and travels to the depths of the ocean, passing by dead sea creatures. He then lands in hell, where he punches the devil and returns to the surface to witness further destruction.

“I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders,” Hibbert said in a statement. “Make such focus be of good faith, love each other, take it as a warning and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed.”

Got to Be Tough, Hibbert’s first studio album in a decade, will be released on August 28th via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records. The 10-track album includes a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” recorded with Ziggy Marley. “Warning Warning” is the album’s second single, following the previously released title track.

Got to Be Tough was produced by Hibbert and includes contributions from Zak Starkey, Sly Dunbar (of Sly and Robbie) and Cyril Neville. “Eight years after meeting Toots for the first time, it is an honor and a pleasure and what a vibe!” Starkey said, “To participate in this incredibly powerful original record by the creator of reggae. Toots is one of the great singers and musicians of our time.”