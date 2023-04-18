fbpixel
Toosii Brings Roses and Your ‘Favorite Song’ to Tonight Show

The artist brought roses, candles, and a pianist for Monday's musical feature
Musical guest Toosii performs on Monday, April 17, 2023. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Toosii delivered the mood on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer and rapper performed his hit single “Favorite Song” flanked by roses, candles, purple-tinged smoke, and a pianist.

The song’s opening was swapped by softer vocals, as opposed to the track’s original synthesized verse, and set the tone for the rest of the song as Toosii sang an effortless rendition of the fan favorite. Accompanied by a band and backup vocalist, the artist slipped off the piano top as he sang the chorus, “Need somebody who can make it better/Somebody who can open up those gates/Open up those gates to your heart/Only if you’ll let me.”

In 2021, Toosii led Rolling Stone‘s Breakthrough 25 chart ranking artists who saw the greatest gains each month in audio streams. Last November, he released Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do and a remix of “Snooze” by SZA. Toosii released his Thank You For Believing mixtape two years ago, a 13-song album that features DaBaby, Latto, and Key Glock.

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage at The Tonight Show for a lively performance of his party rock anthem, “Just Wanna Rock.” The week prior, Caroline Polachek showcased her dynamic single, “Welcome to My Island” and played brought out a one-of-a-kind 1980s Gibson Corvus prototype electric guitar for her set.

