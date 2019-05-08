Tool Set Summer Release Date for New Album

Tool will release their long-awaited new album, August 30th, per a video posted on the band’s Twitter.

According to Blabbermouth, the clip appeared on social media not long after the band flashed “August 30th” on the big screen at their show in Birmingham, Alabama Tuesday night. Frontman Maynard James Keenan reportedly encouraged fans to share the news via social media.

The album announcement comes several days after Tool kicked off their North American tour at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Florida with a set list that featured two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible” (Tool had been performing an instrumental version of “Descending” live since 2014). The tour continues tonight, May 8th, in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps May 19th in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Tool’s as-yet-untitled album will mark their fifth full-length and first in 13 years, following 2006’s 10,000 Days. In February, Keenan offered an update on the album on Twitter, writing, “Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July.”

Tool’s new album, however, will arrive amidst allegations that Keenan raped a 17-year-old woman in 2000 when he was 36. Last June, an anonymous woman took to Twitter using the handle @IWas17HeWas36 and claimed the attack took place after a Nine Inch Nails concert, which featured Keenan’s other band, A Perfect Circle, as the opener. The woman alleged that Keenan spotted her in the crowd, took her back to his tour bus, put a movie on, began touching her and taking off his clothes.

“There was no consent made,” she wrote. “I was not high. I was clean. He did not seduce me, he forced me, quickly taking advantage of my paralyzed state.”

Keenan denied the accusation, calling it a “despicable false claim” on Twitter. “Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #MeToo movement,” Keenan said. “And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it.”