Tool Fan Doesn’t Realize Guy Taking His Photo is Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen made a rare public appearance at a Los Angeles Tool concert Monday, and his son Wolfgang captured a priceless moment from the evening on Instagram. The picture shows Eddie obliging a Tool fan who wanted a photo of himself with the stage in the background — though the fan didn’t seem to realize the guy holding his phone was significantly more famous than anyone he’d seen that night.

“A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him,” Wolfgang wrote, “having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the Tool show last night.” (Kudos to Wolfgang for framing the shot perfectly.)

Van Halen have been completely inactive since the conclusion of their 2015 summer tour. Wolfgang has spent that time working with Creed/Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti and recording his debut solo LP. David Lee Roth, meanwhile, will launch a Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues in January 2020. He promises that the show will be packed with Van Halen classics. While promoting it, he essentially said that the band is over.

“It’s been canceled a number of times and I think Van Halen’s finished,” he said. “I’ve inherited the band, de facto, whatever that means,” Roth said. “I think it means, you’ve inherited it, carry this proudly. Van Halen isn’t going to be coming back in the fashion that you know. And, that being said, Eddie’s got his own story to tell — not mine to tell it.”

Days before appearing at the Tool concert, Eddie Van Halen was spotted at the luxury car dealership O’Gara Group in Beverly Hills, California. He posed for a picture with receptionist Sue Dion that she posted on her Instagram account. It has since been deleted, but it still managed to spread all across the Internet. She may regret posting it, but at least she knew it was Eddie Van Halen. The guy at the Tool concert wasn’t so fortunate, but he’s still part of an image that will live forever.