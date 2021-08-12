 Tony Bennett Retires From Performing Following Tour Cancellation - Rolling Stone
Tony Bennett Retires From Performing Following Tour Cancellation

“This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer,” his son and manager says. “This is, however, doctors’ orders”

FILE - Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration on May 15, 2019, in New York. Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates. The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tony Bennett’s two 95th birthday concerts at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga last week were his last, according to his son and manager Danny Bennett, as Variety reports. The news comes after he canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates. Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett said. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders. His continued health is the most important part of this, and when we heard the doctors — when Tony’s wife, Susan heard them — she said, ‘Absolutely not.’

“He’ll be doing other things, but not those upcoming shows. It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling. Look, he gets tired,” he continued. “The decision is being made that doing concerts now is just too much for him. We don’t want him to fall on stage, for instance — something as simple as that.” Danny added that “We’re not worried about him being able to sing. We are worried, from a physical stand point… about human nature. Tony’s 95.”

Bennett and Gaga’s Love For Salea collection of Cole Porter duets and Bennett’s final studio album, is out October 1st.

