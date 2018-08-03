Tony Bennett Re-Records 1949 Debut Single With Diana Krall for New LP

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall unite for a classy, revamped version of George and Ira Gershwin’s 1924 song “Fascinating Rhythm.” The track previews their upcoming collaborative LP of Gershwin reworks, Love Is Here to Stay, out September 14th via Verve Records/Columbia Records.

On the single, the singers exchange vocals over snappy piano, brushed drums and walking double-bass. “Fascinating rhythm, you’ve got me on the go/ Fascinating rhythm, I’m all a-quiver,” Krall sings. The track ends with a slowed-down, swaggering blues progression.

Dozens of artists have covered “Fascinating Rhythm” in the past nine-plus decades. Cliff Edwards, Fred Astaire and Adele Astaire first tackled the song for the Broadway musical Lady Be Good, and performers in various styles – including Ella Fitzgerald, Petula Clark, the Four Tops and the Carpenters – have put their own spin on the song.

Bennett first recorded “Fascinating Rhythm” in 1949, when he was still performing under this original stage name, Joe Bari. As NPR notes, that song – the B-side of a 78-rpm on Leslie Records – marked his debut recording and was presumed lost for years until a collector discovered it.

Bennett and Krall recorded Love Is Here to Stay with New York jazz group the Bill Charlap Trio. (Bandleader-pianist Charlap released his own Gershwin tribute LP, Plays George Gershwin: The American Soul, in 2005.)

Love Is Here to Stay follows Bennett’s 2015 LP featuring Charlap, The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern, and the following year’s Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, a studio album and TV special featuring artists like Krall, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Elton John and Lady Gaga. Krall released her 13th studio album, Turn Up the Quiet, in 2017.

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay Track List

1. “‘S Wonderful”

2. “My One And Only”

3. “But Not For Me” (Diana Krall solo)

4. “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

5. “Love Is Here To Stay”

6. “I Got Rhythm”

7. “Somebody Loves Me”

8. “Do It Again”

9. “I’ve Got A Crush On You”

10. “Fascinating Rhythm”

11. “They Can’t Take That Away From Me”

12. “Who Cares?” (Tony Bennett solo)