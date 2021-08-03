Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga Tease New Album With Classic Rendition of ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’

On Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday, August 3rd, the singer and Lady Gaga released a rendition of the Cole Porter classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” from their upcoming collaborative album, Love for Sale, October 1st via Columbia and Interscope.

Gaga and Bennett’s version of “I Get a Kick Out of You” is delightfully classic, starting with a tender piano intro before launching into a swinging, brassy groove. The two vocalists exude plenty of chemistry as they trade lines and harmonize on the chorus.

Love for Sale, per a release, will be Bennett’s last studio recording. In February, the singer’s family announced that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016. In a piece in AARP the Magazine, Bennett’s family noted that music has been a key part of the singer’s health regimen: His regular performances up until the pandemic seemed to keep him sharp, while during Covid-19 lockdown he regularly rehearsed at home with his longtime pianist Lee Musiker.

Bennett and Gaga also began making Love for Sale after the singer received his diagnosis. The sessions, which took place at Electric Lady in New York City, began in 2018 and wrapped in 2020. The album will follow their 2014 collaborative effort, Cheek to Cheek, and while that album featured American standards penned by various artists, Love for Sale will exclusively feature tunes from the Porter songbook. Bennett and Gaga will each sing a handful of solo selections on top of their duets.

Love for Sale is available to preorder and will be released in a standard version, as well as deluxe and vinyl configurations. A collectible box set will be released as well.

Tuesday, August 3rd, Gaga and Bennett will perform the first of two concerts at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. The second show will take place on August 5th.