 Tony Bennett Cancels Remainder of 2021 Tour Dates
Rolling Stone

Tony Bennett Cancels Remainder of 2021 Tour Dates

Legendary crooner has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016

US singer Tony Bennett (Anthony Dominick Benedetto) performs on stage during an invitation only concert at the newly opened Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts on August 8, 2019. - Bennett performed with his daughter Antonia Benedetto before going solo. Bennett is currently on tour with his daughter performing across the country from Las Vegas to the East Coast through October. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Tony Bennett

AFP via Getty Images

Following his two-night 95th birthday concerts at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett has canceled the remainder of his 2021 tour dates.

The legendary crooner did not announce why the six shows were canceled, Variety reports. However, earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

Following Bennett’s Radio City shows — billed as his farewell to New York City — the singer’s six-date fall tour was scheduled to begin September 25th in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and conclude with a pair of December concerts in Oklahoma.

Speaking to AARP, Bennett’s family said that, despite the Alzheimer’s diagnosis, performing in front of an audience kept the singer sharp. However, the pandemic year with no live performances took a toll on Bennett cognitively.

“His memory, prior to the pandemic, was so much better,” Bennett’s neurologist Gayatri Devi said, “And he’s not alone. So many of my patients are negatively affected by the isolation, the inability to do the things that matter to them. For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing was very important.”

Bennett and Gaga’s Love For Sale, a collection of Cole Porter duets and Bennett’s final studio album, is out October 1st. 

