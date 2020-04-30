 Tony Allen, Pioneering Afrobeat Drummer, Dead at TK - Rolling Stone
Tony Allen, Pioneering Afrobeat Drummer, Has Died

“Without Tony Allen, there would be no Afrobeat,” Fela Kuti once said of legendary Africa 70 drummer

By
Daniel Kreps
&
Elias Leight
Nigerian Drummer Composer and Songwriter Tony Allen Performs on Stage at the Salzhaus in Winterthur Switzerland 22 May 2015 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse WinterthurSwitzerland Music - May 2015

Tony Allen, the pioneering drummer who helped defined Afrobeat during his tenure with Fela Kuti, has died.

Ennio Leanza/EPA/Shutterstock

Tony Allen, the pioneering drummer who helped defined Afrobeat during his tenure with Fela Kuti, died Thursday. Rolling Stone has confirmed Allen’s death, yet a cause of death was not immediately available. Sahara Reporters first reported that Allen died in his now-native Paris, France.

As a member of Africa 70, Allen helped revolutionize the art of drumming, appearing on classic Kuti albums like 1973’s Gentleman, 1975’s Expensive Shit and the Afrobeat legend’s most enduring work, 1976’s Zombie. Each release featured Allen’s innovative, hypnotic polyrhythmic grooves. “Without Tony Allen, there would be no Afrobeat,” Kuti once said. Damon Albarn and Brian Eno were also famously enamored with Allen’s playing. 

The Lagos, Nigerian-born Allen was self-taught, and he didn’t pick up the sticks until his late teens. He studied a variety of jazz drummers, from Art Blakey to Elvin Jones to Philly Joe Jones to Gene Krupa. Speaking with The Wire, Allen credited Max Roach with turning him on to the potential of the hi-hat. Later he met the drummer Frank Butler, who influenced him to practice drumming on pillows. “It adds flexibility,” Allen told The Guardian

The drummer also picked up a wide-ranging musical education from the club circuit. “Latin American, African horns, jazz, highlife … you had to be able to play it all, because in the club they asked for it,” Allen said.

He first began performing alongside Kuti when both were sidemen in the African nation’s jazz circuit; by mid-decade, Allen served as drummer in Kuti’s “Koola Lobitos” jazz band, which later morphed into Africa 70. But listeners weren’t sure what to make of Koola Lobitos when the group started. “It was like a revolutionary music style coming to the country,” Allen explained. “They were used to the highlife thing… It was kind of strange for the people.”

In addition to his work with Kuti, Allen was known for his collaborations with Damon Albarn: Allen was a member of The Good, The Bad and the Queen alongside Albarn and the Clash’s Paul Simonon and the Verve’s Simon Tong, with that band releasing a pair of albums, a self-titled 2007 LP and 2018’s Merrie Land. Allen, Albarn and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea — under the moniker Rocket Juice & The Moon — also released a collaborative album in 2012.

In recent years, Allen reconnected with his jazz roots, recording a tribute EP for his “hero” Art Blakey and teaming up with Jeff Mills for 2018’s Tomorrow Comes the Harvest. Earlier this year, Allen released Rejoice, a collaboration with late South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela.

“Some drummers don’t know what it means to play soft, it’s not in their book,” Allen told The Guardian in 2016. “I know I can make my drums bring the house down if I have to. But I know how to make it subtle. You listen to it flowing like a river.”

This is a developing story

