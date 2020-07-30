 See Toni Cornell Cover Pearl Jam's 'Black' on Lollapalooza Livestream - Rolling Stone
See Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’ for Lollapalooza Livestream

Singer takes on Ten classic from late father’s Seattle compatriots

Toni Cornell, daughter of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, covered “Black” by her late father’s Seattle compatriots Pearl Jam during the “Lolla2020” livestream. For the socially distanced virtual performance, Toni Cornell served up a faithful, acoustic rendition of the Ten classic.

The Thursday portion of the Lolla2020 event is streaming past Lollapalooza performances by Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Run the Jewels, Alabama Shakes and Tove Lo, along with recently recorded performances by Josh Homme, Tom Morello, H.E.R. and a reunited Porno for Pyros; festival co-founder Perry Farrell will also host the event.

Lollapalooza partnered with When We All Vote, Equal Justice Initiative and Arts for Illinois Relief Fund. Running July 30th through August 2nd — the dates of the COVID-canceled Lollapalooza 2020 in Chicago — check out the full schedule for the Lolla2020 livestream at the festival’s website.

Toni Cornell’s “Black” cover comes weeks after her father’s rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” was unearthed. Another of Cornell’s daughters, Lily Cornell Silver, recently announced plans for an IGTV series.

