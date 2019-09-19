 Hear Toni Cornell’s ‘Far Away Places’ Produced by Chris Cornell – Rolling Stone
Hear Toni Cornell’s New Song ‘Far Away Places’ Produced by Chris Cornell

15-year-old vocalist’s first original track recorded in February 2017, three months before Soundgarden singer’s death

Reporter

Toni Cornell, daughter of Chris Cornell, has shared her new song “Far Away Places,” featuring production by the late Soundgarden singer.

Toni penned the ballad, her first original song, when she was 12 years old. Her and her father then recorded “Far Away Places” together at Chris’ home studio in Miami in February 2017, just three months before Chris’ death.

The now-15-year-old Toni Cornell previously lent the song as the foundation for the short film Far Away Places, which is currently touring the film festival circuit.

Proceeds from the song’s sale on digital music services will be donated to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

In August 2017, following the deaths of both Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Toni Cornell paid tribute to the singers by performing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” alongside OneRepublic on Good Morning America. Toni also shared a duet she and her father recorded of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

