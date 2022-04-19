 Chris Cornell's Daughter Performs 'Nothing Compares 2 U' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Rumored Van Halen Tribute Tour: 7 Questions We Have
Home Music Music News

Toni Cornell, Chris Cornell’s Daughter, Delivers Tender Rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in Honor of Father

Chris Cornell’s version of the Prince-penned classic was recently nominated for a Grammy Award

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Cornell, took the stage on The Late Late Show Monday, April 19, to cover Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” — a tribute to her late father, who earned a posthumous Grammy nomination for his version of the song.

For her take on “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Toni was backed by a small string ensemble, an acoustic guitar player, a bassist, and drummer, all of whom helped her imbue the cover with a tender country-folk air. “I know that living with you baby was sometimes hard/But I’m willing to give it another try,” Cornell crooned over the keening strings and steady acoustic guitar, her voice striving toward one last powerhouse chorus.

Chris Cornell began covering “Nothing Compares 2 U” back when he embarked on an acoustic solo tour in Sept. 2015. He cut a studio version the following year, and the track was later included on the posthumous 2020 album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 (the record featured other covers of songs by Harry Nilsson, Guns N’ Roses, John Lennon, and more). It was this version that earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance, while No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 was up for Best Rock Album.

In 2018, one year after Cornell’s death, Toni shared another version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” this one a duet between father and daughter.

In This Article: Chris Cornell, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Toni Cornell

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.