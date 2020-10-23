Toni Braxton Narrates Broken Relationship in ‘Gotta Move On’ Video

Toni Braxton has released a cinematic new video for “Gotta Move On,” which features guitar and a guest appearance from H.E.R.

Mike Ho directed the video (he also helmed the visual for Braxton’s previous single “Dance”), in which the R&B legend’s performance of the song is paired with the story of a couple as they endure a difficult break in their relationship. The wife spends much of her time contemplating the end, especially as her husband grows more distant and neglectful. Meanwhile, H.E.R. delivers an electrifying solo in the middle of the video, just before the wife finally makes her decision to leave.

Braxton released her tenth studio album Spell My Name back in August. The LP was led by the Missy Elliott-assisted single “Do It,” which arrived in April, followed by “Dance” in July. Spell My Name was released two years after Sex & Cigarettes, which Braxton promoted with her 2019 As Long As I Live Tour.